Visitors in front of a scale model of Hayabusa 2 at the booth of the German Center for Aerospace (DLR) at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, 01 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

After traveling through space for six years to investigate the origins of the solar system, the Japanese probe Hayabusa2 released to fall to Earth on Saturday a capsule with samples of a remote asteroid that it took last year.

The samples were taken from the remote asteroid Ryugu, located 340 million kilometers from Earth, in a project undertaken by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). EFE-EPA