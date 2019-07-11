Japan's space probe Hayabusa2 on Thursday made its second successful landing on an asteroid located 244 million kilometers from Earth, collecting underground samples that could provide information on the origin of the solar system.
This is one of the most important missions of the spacecraft, which is scheduled to return to Earth next year with the samples gathered from the Ryugu asteroid, which is around 900 meters (2,952 feet) in diameter with a slightly cubical shape and is considered among the oldest bodies in the solar system.