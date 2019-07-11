JAXA's team members at the control room celebrate the success of the second touchdown of Hayabusa2 on the asteroid Ryugu, which is about 300 million kilometers from Earth, on July 11, 2019, to collect materials under the surface of the asteroid. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by JAXA on July 11, 2019 shows four seconds after the touch down of Hayabusa2 on the asteroid Ryugu, which isÊabout 300 million km from Earth, on July 11, 2019 to collect materials under the surface of the asteroid. EFE-EPA/JAXA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by JAXA on July 11, 2019 shows the moment of Hayabusa2 landing on the asteroid Ryugu, which is about 300 million kilometers from the Earth on July 11, 2019 to collect materials under the surface of the asteroid. EFE-EPA/JAXA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan's space probe Hayabusa2 on Thursday made its second successful landing on an asteroid located 244 million kilometers from Earth, collecting underground samples that could provide information on the origin of the solar system.

This is one of the most important missions of the spacecraft, which is scheduled to return to Earth next year with the samples gathered from the Ryugu asteroid, which is around 900 meters (2,952 feet) in diameter with a slightly cubical shape and is considered among the oldest bodies in the solar system.