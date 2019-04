Visitors in front of a scale model of the Hayabusa 2 satellite at the booth of the German Center for Aerospace (DLR) at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa-2 on Friday completed an operation of blowing a crater in a remote asteroid with a view to collecting samples of its surface and analyzing their composition, which could provide clues to the origin of the universe.

The Japanese special mission carried out its "Small Carry-on Impactor" (SCI) operation on the asteroid Ryugu.