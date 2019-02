A handout photo made available by ISAS/JAXA shows Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Institute of Space and Astronautical Science personnel reacting after they received confirmation that JAXA's Hayabusa2 space probe landed on the Ryugu asteroid; in Sagamihara, Japan, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISAS/JAXA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout artist's impression made available by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an illustration of JAXA's Hayabusa2 space probe approaching the Ryugu asteroid.

An undated handout artist's impression made available by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an illustration of JAXA's Hayabusa2 space probe landing on the Ryugu asteroid.

A photograph taken by Hayabusa2 on Jan. 24, 2019 and provided by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the landing spot (red arrow) of Hayabusa2 space probe on the Ryugu asteroid (issued Feb. 22, 2019).

Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft on Friday landed on the surface of an asteroid located 340 million kilometers from the Earth to collect space-rock samples, a significant step in a complex mission to study the origin of life.

The probe touched down on Ryugu's surface at 7.49 am, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.