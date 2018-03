Japanese college students pledge to apply their best effort to find work during a job hunting pep rally in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Some 1,500 Japanese graduates gathered in downtown Tokyo on Thursday for a pep rally aimed at getting the youth fired up for the upcoming hiring season and the start of their professional careers.

People attending the annual event, dressed in their college uniforms, watched motivational speeches delivered by fellow job seekers and high-energy cheerleading performances, an epa photographer reports.