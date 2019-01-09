Visitors enjoy the environment and architecture on Jan. 8, 2019, at the Japanese garden in Buenos Aires, a unique park where the Argentine Japanese community has sought to preserve their traditions and culture. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Japanese community numbers some 60,000, and many of them continue to preserve their culture and traditions with the epicenter of that effort being a unique and tranquil Japanese garden more than 50 years old amid the noise and traffic of Buenos Aires.

In 1967, before the arrival in Argentina of Japan's then-Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko, the Japanese community began construction of the park, and 30 years later, when the couple returned as the Asian nation's emperor and empress, it was expanded to its current three hectares (about 7.5 acres), making it the largest public Japanese garden outside of Japan.