Nayoya Shibata from Japan demonstrates his tattoo art during a three-day long tattoo convention in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 02, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Caterina Lillo (R) from Italy is getting inked by Japanese tattoo artist Horimitsu in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan has launched a new website to help inked visitors avoid unforeseen situations, such as not being allowed to enter hot springs or beaches for sporting tattoos, the website in charge told EFE Wednesday.

The website, called Tattoo Friendly, aims at pointing foreign visitors toward tattoo-friendly hotels, spas, gyms or swimming pools in Japan, the website's administrator and former editor of the Japanese magazine Tattoo Burst magazine, Miho Kawasaki told EFE.