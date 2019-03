Young women in dark suits worn by new employees cross a street in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 1, 2013 (reissued Mar. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A social media campaign against employers forcing women to wear high heels to work has been picking up pace in Japan, drawing support from tens of thousands of people, including more than 15,000 signatures in an online petition Thursday.

Yumi Ishikawa, a 32-year-old actress and model, involuntarily started the protest movement by tweeting a message in late January about suffering from wearing heels every day, which has received around 100,000 likes or retweets.