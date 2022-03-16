Mexican-born Ukrainian musician Javier Don Lucas speaks with EFE and looks at a photo of his son on March 13, 2022, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after fleeing wartorn Ukraine with his family. EFE/Luis Torres

After an odyssey of thousands of miles through several countries, Mexican musician Javier Don Lucas Pelayo managed to escape the Russian bombardment in Ukraine and return to his hometown of Ciudad Juarez with his wife and son.

Javier, 33, told EFE about his trek at the US border, saying that he, his wife Lesia and their 3-year-old son Olexander were able to escape after enduring almost two weeks of the war in Ukraine, joining the more than 2.8 million refugees who have fled their homeland due to the brutal conflict, according to the figures updated daily by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).