Commuters try to get a ride on a jeepney (local minibus) in Caloocan City, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs criticizing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and opposing a government-planned phaseout of old models of the jeepney (local minibus), in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs criticizing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and opposing a government-planned phaseout of old models of the jeepney (local minibus), in Caloocan City, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

George San Mateo (3-L), national president of transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), joins protesters opposing a government-planned phaseout of old models of the jeepney (local minibus), in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Dozens of drivers of the jeepney public buses in the Philippine capital Monday staged a strike against a government plan to phase out old models of the vehicles.

In Caloocan and Quezon cities of northeastern Manila about 20 drivers in each location stopped driving and handed out anti-phaseout pamphlets to passersby, an epa journalist reports.