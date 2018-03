US President Donald J. Trump waves to members of the news media at the base of the East Front House steps of the US Capitol following the Friends of Ireland luncheon in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on 'World Wide Threats', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 11 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Attorney General of the United States on Friday dismissed the deputy director of the FBI just 26 hours before he was due to retire.

In a statement, Jeff Sessions said that an internal investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice had found that Andrew McCabe "made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media, and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions".