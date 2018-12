US performer Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend US fomer baseball player Alex Rodriguez (4-L) during their holiday in Capri Island, Italy, Aug. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Giuseppe Catuogno

Actor Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday presented her new movie 'Second Act', a romantic comedy, where she plays the character of a hard-working latina, chasing her dreams.

At the world premiere of the movie, which the actor attended with her partner, former player of the New York Yankees, Alex Rodriguez, told EFE that the protagonist of the movie, Maya Vargas, and she were very similar.