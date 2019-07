Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Lopez turned her New York concert into a birthday party on Friday, 12 days before she celebrates golden milestone 50 of her age, with thousands of fans at the Madison Square Garden in New York wishing her the best, between ballads and dance hits.

With never-seen-before dance moves, a dozen wardrobe changes, fireworks, sparkles and lights, the pop diva enthralled the audience singing numbers "Let's Get Loud" (1999) and "El Anillo" (2018).