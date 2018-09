British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shake hands during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

The British foreign secretary arrived in Myanmar on Wednesday for his first official visit to the country for discussions that were expected to include the Rohingya refugee crisis and the recent jailing of two Reuters reporters.

Jeremy Hunt arrived in the southeast Asian country after completing a working visit to Japan.