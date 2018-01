Photo taken Nov. 28, 2017, showing Jerome Powell during the Senate hearing regarding his nomination to head the Federal Reserve. EFE/Michael Reynolds

The US Senate on Tuesday easily confirmed Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve to replace Janet Yellen in the post in February.

In an 85-12 vote, the confirmation of Powell - a member of the US central bank's Board of Governors since 2012 - was virtually a mere formality, although after the vote count Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein changed her vote saying that she had initially misvoted, leaving the final tally at 84 in favor and 13 against.