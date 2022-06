Thousands of people took part on 2 June 2022 in the annual gay-pride parade in Jerusalem, Israel, where police were deployed in force after organizers received death threats. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Thousands of people gathered Thursday for the annual LGBT pride parade in Jerusalem, where police were deployed in force after organizers received death threats.

With some 2,400 officers providing security, the participants walked along the streets of downtown West Jerusalem holding rainbow flags and chanting slogans advocating for LGBT rights.