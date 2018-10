A religious Israeli man lets one of his young family members cast in a public school voting station in Jerusalem as they take part in the Jerusalem municipal elections, on Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

The two front-runners in Jerusalem's mayoral race will head to a runoff election next month, while Tel Aviv re-elected its incumbent mayor and Haifa is set to have its first women mayor, according to Israeli municipal election results released Wednesday.

The results in Jerusalem were unexpected, as Zeev Elkin of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party was eliminated.