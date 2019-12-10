The United Methodist Church in Claremont, California, east of Los Angeles set up a Nativity scene - shown here on Dec. 9, 2019 - with the Baby Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Joseph all in separate cages to highlight the plight of refugees to the US who are separated from their family members by US authorities. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

A Methodist church in Southern California has adapted its traditional Nativity scene this year by putting the Baby Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Joseph in separate cages to highlight the separation of families pushed by the Donald Trump administration to deter undocumented migrants from illegally entering the United States.

The Nativity scene, at the United Methodist Church in Claremont, a town 51 km (32 mi.) east of Los Angeles, was set up on church grounds on the weekend to denounce the situation being faced by refugees who come to the US.