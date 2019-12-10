A Methodist church in Southern California has adapted its traditional Nativity scene this year by putting the Baby Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Joseph in separate cages to highlight the separation of families pushed by the Donald Trump administration to deter undocumented migrants from illegally entering the United States.
The Nativity scene, at the United Methodist Church in Claremont, a town 51 km (32 mi.) east of Los Angeles, was set up on church grounds on the weekend to denounce the situation being faced by refugees who come to the US.