An Israeli pauses from working on his computer in a street cafe to take photos of a coffin carried in a protest by family members and friends of women killed by violence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

An Palestinian woman from Israel (L) joins in the protest as hundreds of Israeli women block a central Tel Aviv street in a protest calling for an end to violence against women, Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israelis carry coffins as they cross a street during a protest held by family members and friends of women killed by violence held in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Red shoes are on display in a central square in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of the nationwide strike and protest calling for an end to violence against women, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Thousands of women in Israel - both Jewish and Palestinian - went on strike Tuesday to protest domestic violence, including mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities.

The strike aims to draw attention to the lack of governmental and police action to stop violence against women, and comes one week after the murder of two Israeli teenagers in the country was reported: Yara Ayub, 16, and Silvana Tsegai, 12.