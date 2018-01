Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meet with Israeli boy Moshe Holtzberg (C), whose parents were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel, Jul. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI/POOL

Moshe Holtzberg (C) , the Israeli child who as a toddler survived the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack that killed seven people including his parents, arrives at the Chabad House in Mumbai, India, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Moshe Holtzberg (C) at the Chabad House in Mumbai, India, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Moshe Holtzberg (L) arrives with his grandparents and other family members at the Chabad House in Mumbai, India, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Eleven-year old Moshe Holtzberg, who had survived the deadly Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 when he was just a toddler, returned Tuesday to the western Indian city amid great media fanfare.

Moshe was two years old when he lost his parents - Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka - in the terror attacks that had killed 166 people.