Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls and carrying the 'four species' recite a special prayer called 'Hoshana Raba' during the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls and carrying the 'four species' recite a special prayer called 'Hoshana Raba' during the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls and carrying the 'four species' recite a special prayer called 'Hoshana Raba' during the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls and carrying the 'four species' recite a special prayer called 'Hoshana Raba' during the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls and carrying the 'four species' recite a special prayer called 'Hoshana Raba' during the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews continued on Sunday their celebration of the seventh day of the Feast of the Tabernacles known as "Sukkot" at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Orthodox Jews wore prayer shawls and carried the "four species" (the four plants that are mentioned in the Torah as being relevant to Sukkot) during the celebrations.