Mayor of Guatemala City Alvaro Arzu (C) speaks with the press as he leaves the Public Prosecutor's Office in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Oct. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EDWIN BERCIAN

President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales (2-L), along with his wife Patricia de Morales (3-L) and the mayor of Guatemala City, former president Alvaro Arzu (R) attend the inauguration of the Plaza Espana, popularly known as Plazuela Espana, after remodelin in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Sep. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Guatemala's president has paid tribute to the mayor of the capital city and former president, Alvaro Arzu Irigoyen, who died of a heart attack on Friday.

Arzu Irigoyen, 72, served as president of Guatemala between 1996 and 2000, and signed the peace agreements with guerrilla rebels to bring an end to 36 years of internal armed conflict (1960-1996).