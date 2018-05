Crew members of Japan Maritime Self Defense Forces (JMSDF) Asagiri-class destroyer (DD-156) as it docks at Port of Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Forces (JMSDF) Asagiri-class destroyer (DD-156) docked at Port of Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Japanese Navy destroyer docked at the Port of Manila on Friday as part of a visit to enhance maritime defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel JS Setogiri, an Asagiri-class destroyer, docked on Friday morning for a one-day "goodwill visit," according to a statement by the Philippine Navy.