President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he expected his policies to lead to "full employment," stemming the flow of Central American migrants to the United States who will prefer to stay in Mexico.

"I'm optimistic that there is going to be 100 percent employment, full employment. And that's how we'll be able to help. We can help to ease, reduce, the migratory flow from Central America toward the United States with employment," Lopez Obrador, the founder of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said during his daily press conference.