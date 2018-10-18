Joe Biden, former Vice President of the United States, speaks during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jun 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Keld Navntoft DENMARK OUT

A former vice president of the United States and a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate on Wednesday said that he hopes that the Democrats do not move to impeach the US president if they win a majority in the House of Representatives after the mid-term elections in November.

In an interview with the CBS network, whose clips were released on Wednesday, Joe Biden said that the Democrats must wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings in the Russia probe before making a move on Donald Trump's impeachment.