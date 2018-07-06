Spanish Dance National Company dancers perform on stage the play 'Carmen' at the Generalife Theatre in Granada, southern Spain, Jul. 05, 2018, as part of Granada's Music and Dance International Festival. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

The tale of a sensuous Spanish gypsy girl in her iconic red dress came alive on stage on Thursday evening at the Generalife Theatre in Granada during the ongoing Granada Music and Dance International Festival in southern Spain.

Members of the Spanish Dance National Company (CND) performed one of the world's most beloved operas, "Carmen," re-imagined by Swedish choreographer Johan Inger for the CND in 2015 and which has won the prestigious Prix Benois de la Danse for choreography, a much coveted international ballet competition.