The plane transporting body of US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain arrives with his family at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Widow Cindy McCain (L) and others react as the body of US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain arrives with his family at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Military pallbearers carry the body of US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain upon his arrival with his family at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The coffin of Republican Senator John McCain, who died on August 25 at the age of 81, arrived in Washington DC on Thursday for three tribute-filled days, including his burial in a private service at the weekend.

The plane carrying McCain's body landed shortly before 8pm Thursday (0000 GMT Friday) at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, outside of Washington DC.