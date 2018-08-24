Promiment US Sen. John McCain has decided to stop undergoing treatment for the aggressive form of brain cancer that has sidelined him from politics in recent months, his family said Friday.
John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, attends the committee's hearing on the nomination of Richard Spencer for the post of secretary of the Navy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2017 (reissued 24 August 2018). McCain's family said on 24 August 2018 that he was discontinuing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS