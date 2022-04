American actress Amber Heard listens in court on 19 April 2022 in Fairfax Virginia, where she stands accused of defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The accusations stem from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote that she was a victim of domestic abuse. EFE/Jim Watson

American actor Johnny Depp takes the oath before testifying on 19 April 2022 during his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He testified that he has never struck a woman in his life. EFE/Jim Watson

Washington, Apr 19 (EFE) - American actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp said on the stand Tuesday during his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard that he has never struck a woman in his life.

"Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," the 58-year-old actor said at the start of his testimony in the trial, which began last week in Fairfax, Virginia.