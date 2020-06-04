A hand out photograph made available by n 10 Downing street shows Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson holding a digital Covid-19 press conference in n10 Downing street in London, Britain, 03 June 2020.EFE/EPA/ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET

A researcher at work in the laboratory of the Amsterdam UMC, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

A Brazilian scientist works at the immunology laboratory of the University of Sao Paulo Medical School's Heart Institute during an Efe visit to that facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 17 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira/File

The British prime minister called for a "new era of global health collaboration" at the launch of a virtual vaccine summit on Thursday which seeks to raise funds to distribute vaccines to combat infectious diseases in developing countries.