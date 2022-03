Protesters carry placards as they take part in a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Lausanne, Switzerland, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A woman holds a sign reading 'no to war' during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Bern, Switzerland, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a press conference during a visit to the units of NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) serving in Tapa base, Estonia, 01 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDA KALNINA

The Russian president's "reckless" actions could "directly threaten the safety of all of Europe," Britain's prime minister said Friday in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Downing Street said in a statement that Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed "gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia," the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, after it was shelled in the early hours of the morning by the Russian army.