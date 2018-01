British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks on as he is welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, Dec 9, 2017. Reports state Johnson is visiting Tehran in a bid to secure the release of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been jailed there for nearly two years. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Head of Iran's National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani (R) meets with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) in Tehran, Iran, Dec 9, 2017. Reports state Johnson is visiting Tehran in a bid to secure the release of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been jailed there for nearly two years. EPA-EFE(FILE) /STRINGER

Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, Iran, Dec 30 2017. Media reported that illegal protest against the government is going on in most of the cities in Iran. Protests were held in at least nine cities, including Tehran, against the economic and foreign policy of President Hassan Rouhani's government. EPA-EFE(FILE) /STR

The United Kingdom's secretary of state for foreign affairs expressed on Tuesday his regret at the deaths during Iran's recent nationwide protests denouncing the government's economic policy and food price increases and called Iranian authorities to enter a debate on this legitimate socio-economic issue.

Foreign Affairs cabinet minister Boris Johnson mentioned the Iranian crisis on his Facebook account stating that the UK was following events in Iran closely.