Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for the moment, is sticking to his plan to hold snap elections on Dec. 12, despite the fact that on Monday Parliament blocked that effort for the third time in two months.

The British premier needed the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons - that is, at least 434 of the chamber's 650 lawmakers - to move forward with his plan to convene elections, but he obtained just 299 votes, with the opposition Labor Party abstaining and 70 MPs voting against the proposal.