Boris Johnson took over Wednesday as prime minister of the United Kingdom, heading up an administration that is focused on delivering Brexit by the current Oct. 31 deadline.
The controversial politician, who beat out Jeremy Hunt in the race to succeed Theresa May as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and head of the UK's government, assumed that double role with an unequivocal pledge to honor the result of the 2016 referendum, in which Britons narrowly voted in favor of a British exit from the European Union.