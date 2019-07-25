British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he enters 10 Downing Street following his appointment by the Queen in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's new home secretary, Conservative member of Parliament Priti Patel, leaves a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's new chancellor of the exchequer, Sajid Javid, leaves a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hollie Adams

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at Downing Street following his appointment by the Queen in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) and her husband Phillip (R) wave outside 10 Downing Street next to her husband Philip following her last Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) and before departing to Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May waves outside 10 Downing Street following her last Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) and before departing to Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) delivers a speech at Downing Street following his appointment by the Queen in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Stephen Barclay, a Conservative member of the United Kingdom's Parliament, exits a meeting at 10 Downing Street on July 24, 2019. Barclay has retained his current post as Brexit secretary in the government of new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Boris Johnson took over Wednesday as prime minister of the United Kingdom, heading up an administration that is focused on delivering Brexit by the current Oct. 31 deadline.

The controversial politician, who beat out Jeremy Hunt in the race to succeed Theresa May as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and head of the UK's government, assumed that double role with an unequivocal pledge to honor the result of the 2016 referendum, in which Britons narrowly voted in favor of a British exit from the European Union.