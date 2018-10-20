An undated handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows Engineers working on the BepiColombo Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) as part of launch preparations at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The BepiColombo mission to Mercury is scheduled to launch aboard an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 01:45 GMT (03:45 CEST) on 20 October 2018. The BepiColombo is a joint mission between European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). EPA/ESA/STEPHANE CORVAJA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by NASA on 19 October 2018 shows an enhanced-color image of Mercury taken during NASA's MESSENGER's primary mission (2011-2015). The BepiColombo mission to Mercury is scheduled to launch aboard an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 01:45 GMT (03:45 CEST) on 20 October 2018. The BepiColombo is a joint mission between European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). EPA-EFE/NASA/JHU Applied Physics Lab/Carnegie Inst. Washington HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture released by ESA on 20 October 2018 shows the ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission to Mercury lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. EPA-EFE/ESA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

BepiColombo, the first European space mission to Mercury, successfully took off from the European spaceport in Kourou Saturday, enroute to the smallest planet of our solar system, which is also closest to the Sun, in an attempt to decipher its many unknowns.

The Ariane 5 rocket took the transfer module and the two scientific orbiters, the Planet Orbiter, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter by its Japanese counterpart, JAXA, with whom the mission is jointly launched, left the Kourou space centre in French Guiana at 01.45 GMT on Saturday (22.45 local time on Friday).