Members of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (Senad) of Paraguay and the Federal Police of Brazil participate in the "New Alliance XXXII" operation in which at least 183 hectares were destroyed of marijuana, with an estimated production of 600 tons of this drug, in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, 24 May 2022. EFE/Laura Barros

At least 183 hectares of marijuana, with an estimated production of 600 tons of the drug, have been destroyed in the last eight days in an operation carried out by authorities from Paraguay and Brazil.

The operation, called "New Alliance XXXII," involves some 100 men from the National Anti-Drug Secretariat and the Brazilian Federal Police.