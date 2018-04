A handout photo made available by the French Defence audiovisual communication and production unit (ECPAD) shows Rafale warplanes preparing for take off at the Saint-Dizier aerial military base, eastern France, late Apr 13 2018. EPA/ECPAD /HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by the French Defence audiovisual communication and production unit (ECPAD) shows the crew of Rafale warplane preparing for take off at the Saint-Dizier aerial military base, eastern France, late Apr 13, 2018.

China on Saturday criticized the joint attack carried out the United States, United Kingdom and France in Syria and said it violated the United Nations Charter, complicating further the conflict's solution, according to a Chinese MInistry of Foreign Affairs statement.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated during a press conference that any unilateral military action that bypassed the UN Security Council violated the basic principles and norms of international law.