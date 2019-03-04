Vladimir Zelenskiy speaks with citizens and media before a performance of his concert team in the circus in the West Ukrainian city of Lviv, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK

Ukrainian comedian Vladimir Zelenskiy, who is the pollsters' favorite to win the eastern European nation's upcoming presidential elections, took his political aspirations very seriously during an interview with EFE on Monday.

Zelenskiy, 41, who is also a screenwriter, producer and star of the popular TV show "Servant of the People," in which he portrays a humble teacher who shoots to presidency off the back of a viral video of his character railing against corruption, spoke of his real-life hopes of a revolution.