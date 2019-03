Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, speaks during a press conference at the eleventh Bali Democracy Forum in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Amman, Mar 5 (efe-epa) - The Jordanian Foreign Minister announced Tuesday that only 13,000 Syrian refugees had returned home since the re-opening of the Nassib-Jaber crossing point between the two neighboring countries months ago.

Ayman Safadi's words came during a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, who is on an official visit to Jordan.