Jordanian security forces block protesters during a demonstration against the newly proposed income tax reforms and hike in petrol tax in Amman, Jordan, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The king of Jordan appointed an economist as the new prime minister, a statement from the royal household said Tuesday, a day after the ex-prime minster resigned amid widespread protests against austerity measures and a controversial income tax reform bill.

King Abdullah II asked Omar al-Razzaz, minister of education in the outgoing government of Hani al-Mulki and a former economist at the World Bank, to form a new government and to engage in dialogue with the country's political parties, trade unions and civil society organizations to reach an agreement on the draft income tax law.