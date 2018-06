Protesters celebrate as Jordan's new prime minister, Omar al-Razzaz, announces the withdrawal of disputed tax reform, in Amman, Jordan, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordan's king on Thursday approved a new governmental cabinet after protests against austerity measures and tax increases forced the previous cabinet to resign.

King Abdullah II asked economist Omar al-Razzaz to form the new government last week, replacing Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki who stepped down from his post on June 4 amid criticism over his austerity policies dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).