A Jordanian man waves a flag during a demonstration against the newly proposed income tax reforms and hike in petrol tax in Amman, Jordan, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki arrives to attend the Throne speech of Jordan's King Abdullah II to inaugurate the 18th parliament session in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/AMEL PAIN

The prime minister of Jordan resigned on Monday amid the country's largest protests in years, which were sparked by the government's controversial income tax reform bill, official sources told EFE.

Hani al-Mulki submitted his resignation to King Abdullah II, who asked Omar Razzaz, the country's minister of education, to form a new government.