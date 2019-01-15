Jordan agreed Tuesday to host a meeting between the representatives of the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels upon the request of the United Nations special envoy to Yemen over the issue of the exchange of prisoners, according to the country's official news agency, PETRA.

Martin Griffiths is set to attend the upcoming Jordanian conference on the recently agreed 16,000 prisoner exchange between the warring Yemeni sides; the Jordanian conference comes on the heels of December's Sweden-based peace negotiations where the UN special envoy attempted to end nearly four years of civil war that have pushed the Arab country to the brink of famine.