King Abdullah II of Jordan (C) reviews the Guard of Honor with Sultan of Brunei Hassan Bolkiah (not pictured) at al-Husseiniya Palace, Amman, Jordan, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AMEL PAIN

The king of Jordan on Sunday announced his country would not renew part of its peace agreement with Israel, which granted Israel a 25-year lease on two small pieces of land near the countries' shared border.

Abdullah II's decision to pull out of two annexes of the 1994 peace treaty related to the al-Baqura and al-Ghamr areas comes after weeks of pressure from the Jordanian Parliament, unions, political parties and activists to restore sovereignty.