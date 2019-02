Palestinian child plays at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A general view of al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Jordan's minister of endowments and Islamic affairs on Tuesday warned that Israel's continuous violations against Islam's third-holiest site could result in a religious war.

Abdel Nasser Abu al-Basal's statement came in response to recent and repeated incursions by Israeli right-wing extremists and members of the security forces on the enclosure containing the revered al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.