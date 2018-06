A Jordanian man waves a flag during a demonstration against the newly proposed income tax reforms and hike in petrol tax in Amman, Jordan, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordanians protesters gather during a demonstration against the newly proposed income tax reforms and hike in petrol tax in Amman, Jordan, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

At least 57 lawmakers out of the 130-seat Lower House of the Jordanian parliament on Monday signed a letter asking the country's king to fire the prime minister, amid protests against the government's controversial income tax reform bill.

Sources from the parliament told EFE that the deputies said the policies of Hani al-Mulki had pushed "the country to explode," referring to last week's unprecedented general strike.