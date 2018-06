Jordanians hold a placard reading in Arabic 'as our brother Michael (Jackson) said...they don't really care about us' as they gather outside the Jordanian professional associations offices during a strike protest against new taxes in Amman, Jordan, 06 June 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Jordanians gather outside the Jordanian professional associations offices during a strike protest against new taxes in Amman, Jordan, 06 June 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

A Jordanian protester holds her national flag and flash a victory sign, outside the Jordanian professional associations offices during a strike protest against new taxes in Amman, Jordan, 06 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordanian protesters hold local bread loaves with slogans reading in Arabic 'corruption equals hunger' as they gather outside the Jordanian professional associations offices during a strike protest against new taxes in Amman, Jordan, 06 June 2018. Protesters are demanding the withdrawal of the new taxes, the return to bread subsidy and a change in the country's economic policies path. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

A Jordanian policeman was stabbed and seriously wounded by a demonstrator Wednesday during another day of protests against the economic reforms promoted by the government, the official news agency Petra reported.

The injured policeman was transferred to the hospital, while the attacker was arrested, according to security sources as cited by the agency.