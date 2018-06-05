Jordanian security forces block protesters during a demonstration against the newly proposed income tax reforms and hike in petrol tax in Amman, Jordan, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Thousands of Jordanians continued street protests overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday morning, as documented by an epa-efe journalist, despite the prime minister's resignation over a controversial income tax reform bill and other austerity measures.

Hani al-Mulki submitted his resignation Monday, but demonstrators still gathered in the vicinity of the government headquarters in the Jordanian capital Amman, where they have come every night since Wednesday, as well as other parts of the country.