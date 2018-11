Taxi drivers shout slogans during a protest against drivers from private hiring services (VTC), in fort of the Parliament (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordanian Security forces stand guard in front of the parliament during a protest against drivers from private hiring services (VTC), in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Taxi cars are parked during a protest against drivers from private hiring services (VTC), in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Taxi services in the Jordanian capital stuttered to a halt on Tuesday as drivers went on strike against ride-hailing apps such as Uber.

Hundreds of drivers parked their yellow taxis in a lot near the parliament building in Amman before gathering to voice their anger and demand that private ride-sharing companies abide by the same regulations as the taxi sector, an efe-epa photojournalist reported.