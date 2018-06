Jordanian security forces block protesters during a demonstration against the newly proposed income tax reforms and hike in petrol tax in Amman, Jordan, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE PAIN

Jordanian trade unions and professional associations staged a general strike on Wednesday, the second in a week, after thousands of people took to the streets in nightly protests against austerity measures and a controversial new income tax bill.

Jordanians withheld their labor from 9 am to 2 pm local time (6 am to 11 am GMT), ending with a demonstration at the headquarters of the Professional Associations Council, an trade union umbrella group that organized the strike.